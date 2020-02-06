Zacks: Brokerages Set $29.19 Price Target for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO)

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $29.19 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($4.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myomo an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $11.51 on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,432. Myomo has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.