Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report sales of $387.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.20 million and the highest is $403.01 million. Realty Income posted sales of $342.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

O traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $78.50. 1,786,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 87.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,756,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

