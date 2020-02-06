Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.07 million and the lowest is $29.49 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $27.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $114.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.49 million to $115.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $125.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.