Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.15). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,956. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.