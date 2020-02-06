Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.59. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

PFE opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

