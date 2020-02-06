Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livexlive Media stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,867. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.41. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

