Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. K12 reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 15,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,531. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. K12 has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in K12 by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.