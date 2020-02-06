Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

