Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 74.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $49.63. 641,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,990. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -134.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

