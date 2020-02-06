Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 218,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,545. The firm has a market cap of $346.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.93. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.