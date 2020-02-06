Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.81. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

