Zacks: Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 182,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $803.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.94.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

