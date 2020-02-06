Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 195,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,604. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $912.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

