Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.77. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

OMCL stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 230,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

