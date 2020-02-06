Zacks: Analysts Expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.03). KVH Industries also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 62,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

In related news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KVH Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

