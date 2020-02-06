Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCCI. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

