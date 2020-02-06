Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Eastside Distilling reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 90.06% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 17,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.