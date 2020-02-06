Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Cummins posted earnings of $4.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.