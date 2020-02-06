Zacks: Analysts Expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. Cott reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cott.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cott by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cott by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

NYSE COT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cott (COT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.