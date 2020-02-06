Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $235.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.58 million and the lowest is $234.39 million. WNS posted sales of $206.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $896.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.82 million to $898.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $993.68 million, with estimates ranging from $968.01 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 209,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,416. WNS has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

