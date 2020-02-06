Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. US Foods posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

US Foods stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 116.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

