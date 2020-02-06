Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,822. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,210 shares of company stock worth $970,754. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

