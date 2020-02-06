Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.32 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Avnet stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 559,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $49.03.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

