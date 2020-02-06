YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.76) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.38), 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 million and a PE ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.30.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

