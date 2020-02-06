YEE (YEE) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, DEx.top and FCoin. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $190,423.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Huobi, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

