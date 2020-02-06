X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2059 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA:AMJL opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

