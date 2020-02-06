Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 9,802,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.