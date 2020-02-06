World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dana were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Dana stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,793. Dana Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

