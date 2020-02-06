World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,966 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 3,087,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.