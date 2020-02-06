World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,531 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SLM were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SLM by 102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 75.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 559,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 543,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

SLM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

