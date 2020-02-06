World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after acquiring an additional 471,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 717,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Qiagen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 484,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 213,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

