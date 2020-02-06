World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

FMS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 7,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,793. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.