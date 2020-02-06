World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 49.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 124.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 428.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 184,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 10,271,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

