World Asset Management Inc Has $221,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TELUS by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 56,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,936. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.