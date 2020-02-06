World Asset Management Inc Has $203,000 Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 814,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,539. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDS. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

