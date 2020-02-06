World Asset Management Inc Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,641 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 901,500 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

CVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 337,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,170. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.