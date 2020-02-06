Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 652 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.46. 2,224,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,790. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

