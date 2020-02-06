Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 19,479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 812,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,432. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

