Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.53. 1,720,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

