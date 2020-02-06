Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $196.02.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

