Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Apache by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Apache by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Apache by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,166. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.