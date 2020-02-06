Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.48. 4,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,770. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

