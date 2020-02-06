Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after acquiring an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.52. 41,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $558,080.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.