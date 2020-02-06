Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 2,146,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,118. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

