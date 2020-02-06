Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $83,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,785. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

