Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after purchasing an additional 235,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Argus lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 108,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

