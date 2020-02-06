Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 388,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

