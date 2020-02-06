Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

