Whittier Trust Co. Has $36.03 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,681. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.