Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

PLNT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,626. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

